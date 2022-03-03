Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. reads “Thelma the Unicorn” by Aaron Blabey to Doti Baragary’s first-grade class for Reading Day March 2 at Bradley Elementary School. Reading Day is conducted annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday to encourage reading and community engagement in students. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. reads “Thelma the Unicorn” by Aaron Blabey to Doti Baragary’s first-grade class for Reading Day March 2 at Bradley Elementary School. Reading Day is conducted annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday to encourage reading and community engagement in students. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

seven + 13 =