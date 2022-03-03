Home Community Reading Day CommunityCommunity FeaturesPhotosTop Community Stories Reading Day By ftleaven - March 3, 2022 101 0 Facebook Twitter Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. reads “Thelma the Unicorn” by Aaron Blabey to Doti Baragary’s first-grade class for Reading Day March 2 at Bradley Elementary School. Reading Day is conducted annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday to encourage reading and community engagement in students. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. reads “Thelma the Unicorn” by Aaron Blabey to Doti Baragary’s first-grade class for Reading Day March 2 at Bradley Elementary School. Reading Day is conducted annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday to encourage reading and community engagement in students. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Leavenworth Answer Book KC mayor speaks at Black History Month observance USD 207 updates on Impact Aid, new Patton, COVID-19 absences LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seven + 13 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth snow enter location 26 ° F 29.5 ° 24.2 ° 87 % 4.2mph 100 % Mon 31 ° Tue 36 ° Wed 37 ° Thu 34 ° Fri 24 °