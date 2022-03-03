Home Community Pet of the week, Meet Zeus CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the week, Meet Zeus By Lisa Sweet - March 3, 2022 72 0 Facebook Twitter Zeus is a 9-year-old mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Zeus is a 9-year-old mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Leavenworth Answer Book KC mayor speaks at Black History Month observance Reading Day LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:5 × three = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth freezing rain enter location 33.4 ° F 38.2 ° 30.3 ° 85 % 3.2mph 100 % Mon 35 ° Tue 36 ° Wed 37 ° Thu 35 ° Fri 22 °