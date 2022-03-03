Katie Peterson | former Lamp Staff Writer

Editor’s note: This is an update to an article that previously ran in the Lamp in May 2021.

As Fort Leavenworth residents prepare to transition to their next duty stations, there are several ways to lighten the load by donating unwanted items and turning in hazardous materials, all while helping incoming personnel and the local community.

Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop

Donations to the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, are being accepted and can be dropped off in the donation bin outside the shop any time.

Acceptable items include clothing, toys, small appliances, pots, pans, dish sets and more. Large televisions, desktop computers and other large electronics, are not accepted.

“We do ask for items to be in ‘like new’ condition. … We cannot sell or accept broken, unfixable items,” said Elizabeth Stratton, Thrift Shop volunteer. “We do ask for the clothes to be almost to the point of pristine with no rips, stains, broken zippers or buttons missing.”

The donation bin is emptied and organized by volunteers daily.

By donating to the Thrift Shop, the community is directly affected by offering inexpensive items for newly arriving families to purchase and raising money for community assistance scholarships and grants.

The Thrift Shop is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and the first Saturday of the month. For more information, call 913-651-6768.

City Union Mission

Since November 2019, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities has been partnering with City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City, Mo.

Residents can sign up with FLFHC to have donations picked up at their residence during the next mission collection March 12.

The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. To obtain tax credit forms for donations, call FLFHC at 913-682-6300.

Volunteer Elizabeth Stratton looks inside the “drop box” storage shed outside the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop May 8, 2020, at 1025 Sheridan Drive. The shop is located near the airfield by Envision Xpress. Donations can be dropped off anytime. Volunteers check the donation shed and clothing bin every day. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Stray Facility

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, 510 Organ Ave., has a red donation bin on the front porch for unopened pet food and other pet supplies such as carriers, grooming tools, toys, towels and more.

Hazardous Waste

There are organizations on post that collect potentially hazardous materials and other items from local residents.

The Auto Craft Center, 911 McClellan Ave., accepts used oil, used oil filters, used transmission fluid, used brake fluid, used antifreeze, and gas-oil mix.

The shop is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For more information, call 913-684-3395.

Household Hazardous Waste, 810 McClellan Ave., accepts several items.

Acceptable items that are reissued include paint, varnish, wood stain, spray paint, wood cleaner, bath and kitchen cleaners, pool chemicals, plumbing chemicals, photographic chemicals, insect repellant, propane bottles, car care products, useable auto fluids, soaps and detergents, carpet cleaning products, unopened pesticides, animal care products, tiki torch oil and more.

Acceptable items that are not reissued include batteries, fluorescent bulbs, opened pesticides, old fuel and gas-oil mixes, empty propane bottles and used cooking oil.

HHW is open for drop-off only from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when an attendant is available. Current COVID-19 restrictions are observed. For more information, call 913-684-3306 or e-mail Michael Goble, HHW manager, at michael.p.goble.civ @mail. mil.

Medications should be placed in the drug takeback box at the Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy.

Recycling

The Fort Leavenworth Recycling Center, on West Warehouse Road near Organ Avenue, is open 24/7 and has receptacles for different items including glass recycling, mixed recycling, cardboard recycling, and bins for retired U.S. flags, cellphones, batteries, eyeglasses, printer cartridges and other home electronic waste except cathode ray tube televisions and computer monitors, which must be disposed of in the trash.

Unacceptable items include metal fencing, any kind of wood, porcelain, yard waste, concrete, flooring material, foam packing material, mattresses, box springs, furniture, dog beds and tires. Unacceptable items should be disposed of in appropriate trash bins or collection points, not recycling bins.

For more information, call 913-684-3302 or e-mail michael.s.kreutzer.civ@mail.mil.

Electronic waste from government offices must be turned in. For more information, call Ray Amparan at 913-684-9951 or e-mail raymond.amparan.civ@mail.mil.

Off-post recycling points include the Leavenworth Recycling Center at the corner of Halderman and Lawrence Avenue, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Acceptable items include tin and aluminum cans; car batteries and rechargeable batteries; electronic waste; used automotive oil; clear, brown or green glass; paper products and some plastics.

The Leavenworth Country Transfer Station, 24967 136th St., Lansing, Kan., is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

For more information call 913-727-2858.