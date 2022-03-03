Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Fairway Grille at Trails West Golf Course officially reopened to the community during a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 1 in the TWGC Clubhouse.

Samples of new menu items, such as southwest and bacon cheeseburgers, were offered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the re-opening of Fairway Grille March 1 at Trails West Golf Course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The Fort Leavenworth Garrison Command Team and community members attended the ribbon cutting.

Megan Browning, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation operations assistant, and Lori Foskett, FMWR Finance, sample cheeseburger sliders and crispy chicken after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the re-opening of Fairway Grille March 1 at Trails West Golf Course. The new menu is available for download at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/fairway-grille. For more information or to place an order, call 913-651-7893. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

During his opening remarks, Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. said the golf course is one of the staples of Fort Leavenworth.

“It’s another place that folks like to commune and gather and spend time, whether it’s the evenings to hit golf balls, whether it’s to meet and gather in fellowship during lunch and utilize the space around the golf course. It is really a huge effort that’s been put into this for the past couple of years to upgrade the Fairway Grille and to make sure it can operate effectively.”

Family and Morale, Wellness and Recreation Business Division Chief Brian Prokes said the reopening was motivated through an initiative to improve restaurants on post, led by FMWR Food and Beverage in partnership with the Directorate of Public Works. He said the process of reopening included about six months of training and preparation.

“The priority was listening to feedback and designing the menu that appealed to them,” Prokes said. “To echo what Colonel Misenheimer said, it really is a staple of the community, it rounds out what Trails West Golf Course is supposed to be.”

Marc George, executive chef for FMWR and Frontier Conference Center facility manager, said closure during the pandemic and the renovation provided the opportunity to update menu items.

Samples of new menu items were offered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the re-opening of Fairway Grille March 1 at Trails West Golf Course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“We decided, since we had the opportunity with the renovation, to take the menu up as well. We’re doing everything fresh; nothing is frozen,” George said. “So, you can come in after a round and have a nice burger and a brew, and just kind of chill.”

Glenn Hewitt, FMWR director, said FMWR anticipates Fairway Grille will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in line with other activities.

“We are trying to make a family environment, with the food, with the games, and with the golf course. Bringing the families together supports readiness,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said other FMWR dining locations plan to expand hours in the future as guidelines adjust. He said the community should explore other locations as dining options and venue spaces such as Strike Zone Bowling Center for birthday parties, 12th Brick Grille for gatherings and staff groups, and the Java Cafe at Munson Army Health Center for coffee selections.

For more information and menu items at Fairway Grille, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/fairway-grille. For more information on FMWR dining facilities, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/categories/social-and-dining.