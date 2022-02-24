Army University press release

For 18 years, the Eagle Owl franchise has been bringing together students from the United Kingdom’s Intermediate Command and Staff College (Land) and the Command and General Staff College for two weeks of cooperative study and planning exercises at Fort Leavenworth. The exercise concludes Feb. 25.

Exercise Eagle Owl is a twice annual education engagement that allows U.S. and British officers, taught by instructors from both nations, to participate in a multinational staff planning exercise where they are exposed to the other nation’s operations planning process allowing for synthesis level of learning. It is thought to be the largest cooperative international professional military education program.

Students from Command and General Staff College Team 18 and the United Kingdom’s Intermediate Command and Staff College (Land) work together during Operation Eagle Owl Feb. 22 at the Lewis and Clark Center. The annual exercise returned to Fort Leavenworth this month for the first time since 2020. Photo by Dan Neal/Army University

This is the 24th iteration of Eagle Owl at Fort Leavenworth. The previous three iterations planned for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled because of COVID concerns. Command and General Staff Officer’s Course Staff Groups consisting of 354 students worked with their British counterparts during this iteration of the exercise. Operation Eagle Owl 18B is scheduled for May and June. It will bring an additional 200 British officers to Kansas to work with U.S. students, bringing total participants for Eagle Owl this year to 1,000.

The exercise helps U.S. and U.K. officers understand the cultural and procedural similarities and differences of each nation; execute division-level, multinational and joint deliberate planning for large-scale combat operations; sustain a close strategic relationship; enhance leadership, critical-thinking and problem-solving skills; compare and contrast the operations process of each nation; and build professional relationships to facilitate future partnership.