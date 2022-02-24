Child and Youth Services SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION is now through March 1. Soccer for 5- to 14-year-olds costs $45. Smart Start Baseball for 3- to 4-year olds costs $25. Baseball for 5 to 12-year-olds costs $45. Softball for 8 to 12-year-olds costs $45. All youth must have an updated sports physical before the first practice. The season is April 11 through May 12. For more information, call 6847525/7526.

The Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel is looking for HANDBELL CHOIR PARTICIPANTS. Practice is at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Chapel. The performances will take place during Lent and Easter. For more information, contact Kathy Kem at ftleavppc@gmail.com or 913-290-0651.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) GYMNASTICS REGISTRATION is open for classes now through March. Cost is $11 for 30 minutes and $13 for 40 minutes. For more information, call 6843207.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth BLACK HISTORY MONTH OBSERVANCE is 1-2 p.m. Feb. 28 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. The guest speaker is Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas. The event will also be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/USACGSC.

The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service New Parent Support Program NEWBORN CARE CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the ACS Conference room. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 684-2808/2813.

The FAIRWAY GRILLE AT TRAILS WEST GRAND REOPENING is 10:30 a.m. March 1. Free samples from the new menu will be available.

Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel LENTEN LUNCHES are noon to 1 p.m. March 2, 9, 23, 30 and April 6 in room 153 at Frontier Chapel. To sign up to bring soup or bread, contact Kathy Kem at ftleavepcc@gmail.com.

Fort Leavenworth ASH WEDNESDAY Protestant services are at 8 a.m. in Marshall Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center and 7 p.m. at Memorial Chapel March 2. Catholic services are at noon for distribution of ashes only at Pioneer Chapel and Catholic Mass and ashes at 5:30 p.m. March 2 at Pioneer Chapel. For more information, call 913-684-2210.

The Command and General Staff College’s Cultural and Area Studies Office panel “RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT” is 1-3 p.m. March 3 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. To watch a livestream, visit .

The American Red Cross BLOOD DRIVE is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the Sunflower Baptist Missionary Church, 1708 5th Ave., Leavenworth, Kan. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Leavenworth NAACP.

Lansing Kiwanis and Lions Club BLOOD DRIVE is noon to 6 p.m. March 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at the Lansing Community Center, 800 1st Terrace. For more information, email cgorgoglione@me.com. See related story on page A2.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club DINING IN is March 5, registration closes Feb. 25. Table decoration is at noon, happy hour begins at 5:30 p.m. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/92814074593160.

The New Parent Support Program BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP is 9-10 a.m. March 7 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The New Parent Support Program INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The New Parent Support Program CHILDBIRTH PREPARATION CLASS is 5-7 p.m. March 7, 14 and 21 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. (preschool) and 3:30-4:30 p.m. (school age) March 8 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.