Pet of the Week, Meet Boris

By ftleaven - February 24, 2022

Boris is a male Russian blue/domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp