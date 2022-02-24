Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

The Army University Press staff celebrated the 100th anniversary of Military Review with a ceremony Feb. 16 in Truesdell Hall.

Retired Col. William Darley, managing editor of Military Review, delivers remarks during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of Military Review Feb. 15 in the Army University Press classroom. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The first edition of Military Review was published in 1922.

Col. Jacob Brown, director of Army University Press, and Beth Warrington, an editor for Military Review, cut a cake to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Military Review Feb. 15 in the AU Press classroom. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Ceremony narrator Col. Jacob Brown, director of Army University Press and editor-in-chief of Military Review, said the publication began as a comprehensive collection of material about military arts for students and faculty in the General Services School (now the Command and General Staff College) under the name “Instructor Summary of Military Articles.”

Brown said the 100th-anniversary edition of Military Review includes digital access to sampled articles from the past 100 years to reflect the evolution of thinking and information presented in the publication.

“The establishment of Military Review should also be viewed very much as the establishment of an early version of the Army University Press,” said retired Col. William Darley, managing editor of Military Review.

During his remarks, Darley thanked Army University Press staff and team members for their roles in creating, editing, assembling and completing the final version of the 100th-anniversary edition.

Col. Jacob Brown, director of Army University Press, reads aloud framed congratulatory letters from U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding Gen. Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin and Army University Provost Maj. Gen. Donn Hill as Military Review staff members gather for a group photo during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of Military Review Feb. 15 in the Army University Press classroom. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“There are times in one’s career when a person gets to participate in something great. To many, given all the sometimes-frenetic activity and noise transpiring around us in society and the military just now, the publication of a somewhat unusually sized edition of a journal many consider to be rather obscure may not seem great,” Darley said. “But in time, this edition will be seen as a very special achievement of great worth to soldiers and military scholars of which anybody who had anything to do with should be justifiably proud.”

Retired Col. William Darley, managing editor of Military Review, delivers remarks during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of Military Review Feb. 15 in the Army University Press classroom. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

He said Military Review did not have individualized digital archives to refer to past editions before 2005, and older hard copy editions are unavailable. The 100th edition, however, compiles literature that is otherwise difficult to find.

“This particular publication is not an exhaustive treatment of previously published materials, but it has been structured and completed in a way that will serve researchers and students of military science for generations as a lamp to guide them into the recesses and hidden knowledge reposing in the archives of the Combined Arms Center of which they may otherwise would have never likely been made aware,” Darley said.

Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, deputy commanding general for Education, Army University, said he regularly sends Military Review content Armywide and has received positive feedback after sharing the 100th edition.

“You all put this together and it’s just testament to your contribution to the force. (Military Review) is getting out there and being recognized. On behalf of all of them, the United States Army and a grateful nation, thank you for everything you do,” Hill said.

To read the centennial edition, visit https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/Military-Review/English-Edition-Archives/mr-history-page/.