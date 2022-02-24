THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. TAP has resumed virtual classes due to COVID. The next Executive Transition Assistance Workshop is Feb. 28-March 2. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is March 17. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is April 7-8. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is April 19-20. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is April 21-22. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

THE THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN HAS SEVERAL WEBINARS currently scheduled. The next TSP Contributions is noon March 1, 16 and The next TSP loans is noon March 2. The next TSP Post-Service Withdrawals is 9 a.m. and noon March 3 and 24. The next TSP Investment Funds is noon March 10 and 9 a.m. and noon March 17. The next TSP Early to Mid-Career is 11 a.m. March 14 and 28. The next Introduction to TSP is noon March 15 and 30. The next TSP Pre-Separation is 11 a.m. March 21. The next TSP Death Benefits is 9 a.m. March 18. The next TSP Retirement & Beyond is 10 a.m. March 22 and 31. To register, visit tsp.gov/webinars. Use password TSPweb. View videos at on Youtube at TSP4gov.

The Medal of Honor Character Development Program SECONDARY EDUCATOR TRAINING is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 3 at the Marriott Kansas City, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Kansas City, Kan. For more information or to register, visit https://www.cmohs.org/news-events/event/kansas-city-kansas-secondary-training/.

Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY CHILD CARE CERTIFICATION is available through www.ArmyMWR.com/FCC.

Army Community Service MOVING WITH KIDS: CREATING A POSITIVE TRANSITION FOR YOUR KIDS DURING YOUR NEXT MOVE is 10 a.m. March 4 and 11 and April 1 and 8 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2830/2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation HIRING EVENT is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at the Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce St., Leavenworth, Kan. For more information, call 684-2747.

HIRE HEROES USA VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR is 11a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10. To register, visit https://www.hireheroesusa.org/events/2022-03-10/ .

JOHN W. POILLON SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. Government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 26.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST is accepting essays through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. For more information and the entry form, visit www.ffam.us.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SCHOLARSHIPS. Categories include High School Senior, Continuing Education, Spouse Education and Vocational School/ Certification Program. For more information or to download an application form, visit http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/community-assistance/scholarships/.

The KANSAS HUNTER EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications. Open to junior and seniors in high school and freshmen in college. For more information, visit www.kheia.com.

The SPOUSE EDUCATION AND CAREER OPPORTUNITIES PROGRAM has job listings for software engineers, virtual teachers, medical office clerks and more. For more information, visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/.