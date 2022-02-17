The Fort Leavenworth FRONTIER HERITAGE COMMUNITIES MANAGEMENT OFFICE AND SELF-HELP STORE WILL BE CLOSED Feb. 21 for Presidents Day. In the event of a maintenance emergency, call 913-651-3838 or 866-4473434.

The Harney Sports Complex FUNCTIONAL FITNESS AREA is now open. The area is dedicated to functional fitness and training for the Army Combat Fitness Test. For more information, call 684-2190.

FOR A FREE, COMPLETE CREDIT REPORT WITH FICO SCORE, contact the Army Community Service Financial Readiness Program at 684-2800.

For the most updated FORT LEAVENWORTH WEATHER STATUS ALERTS, visit https://home .army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/ab out/post-status or call 684-1600. Common Access Card holders can access the Alert! Warning System at https://alert.csd.disa.mil.

The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE LOAN CLOSET has items available for loan up to 10 days. For more information, call 684-2830/ 2800.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center DO-IT-YOURSELF AUTO BAYS are available for a minimal fee. Cost includes car and motorcycle lifts, tools, waste oil program, service technician to assist and advise and more. Oil, windshield wipers and filters are available for purchase. Bays available on first-come-first-served basis. For more information, call 684-3395.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center AUTO DETAILING is available. Packages start at $35 and include hand wash and dry, tire dressing, interior vacuum, leather treatments, dashboard shining, window cleaning, waxing and more. For more information, visit 684-3395.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now offering DOORDASH for door-to-door meal delivery service on Fort Leavenworth.