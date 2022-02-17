Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Noodle CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Noodle By ftleaven - February 17, 2022 61 0 Facebook Twitter Noodle is an 8-month-old male kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Noodle is an 8-month-old male kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Garrison welcomes new CSM FFAM kicks off historical Guest Speaker Series FFAM now accepting essay entries LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:15 + two = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 34.2 ° F 36.1 ° 30 ° 38 % 1.9mph 0 % Sun 61 ° Mon 69 ° Tue 55 ° Wed 25 ° Thu 21 °