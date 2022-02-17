Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Megan Hunter, FAM deputy director and museum specialist, arranges Anton J. Enderle’s World War II field coat Feb. 14 at the museum. The coat is one of the items from the museum’s collection that will be on display for the first Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Guest Speaker Series lecture at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the museum. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Retired Lt. Col. Gary Linhart, Documentary Team, Army University Press, will present on the World War II Battle of Kasserine Pass for the first lecture in the Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Guest Speaker Series at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Frontier Army Museum and broadcast live on Facebook.

Each presentation in the series will feature a guest lecture presentation and several related artifacts from the museum’s collection. Guests will also have the opportunity to talk to a museum curator and browse the gallery.

Linhart said his presentation will discuss the Battle of Sidi-Bou-Zid, one of the first engagements in the Battle of Kasserine Pass. He said while many historians are familiar with the larger battle, not many people understand what happened in Sidi-Bou-Zid, and he hopes to show the audience a battle that taught the United States how to win the war.

This World War II M1 helmet will be on display for the first Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Guest Speaker Series lecture at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the museum. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“This was the first major battle the United States conducted against Germany in World War II, and the U.S. Army learned many lessons,” Linhart said. “My presentation will talk of the events that led up to the battle, the details of the battle itself, and the lessons that were learned by it.” Megan Hunter, FAM deputy director and museum specialist, said she plans to exhibit WW II-era items during the presentation, including an olive drab field coat, an M1 helmet, and two scale-model tanks: a German PzKpfw VI Tiger I tank and a U.S. M4 tank. Hunter said the Guest Speaker Series is an expanding program about military history that includes interests outside of Fort Leavenworth and the timeline presented in the museum. She said she enjoys pulling artifacts from the museum’s collection that are not frequently on display, and the series will provide opportunities for the museum to share them.

Anton J. Enderle’s World War II field coat will be on display during the first Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Guest Speaker Series lecture at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the museum. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Hunter said the series seeks to engage local families and Command and General Staff College students in the evening so people with busy schedules during the day can still enjoy the history offered at the museum. Hunter said the events create awareness for the museum and its services, including specialized field trips and training. She said FFAM was interested in returning to educational programming following COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re very flexible, and we love having people come in to see our (collection)…we want people to utilize what we have,” Hunter said.

All presentations in this series are free and open to the public. Registration is required for in-person attendance; attendance is limited to the first 25 guests to register.

Visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4DAEAF2CA5FEC70-ffam to register for in-person attendance.

For more information on upcoming events and live stream links, visit either the FAM Facebook page events tab or the FFAM Facebook page, or call the museum at 913684-3186.