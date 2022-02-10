The Combined Arms Research Library FREE VALENTINE’S CARD TAKE AND MAKE is happening now. Pick up a card to decorate. One item per child.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club VALENTINE’S CANDY BOUQUET FUNDRAISER is underway. Each bouquet includes about 45 pieces of candy presented in a glass jar and delivery. Chocolate roses and balloons can be added. Proceeds benefit the local community through grants and scholarships. To place an order, visit https://form.jotform.com/210207001057032.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) GYMNASTICS REGISTRATION is open for classes now through March 2022. Cost is $11 for 30 minutes and $13 for 40 minutes. For more information, call 684-3207.

Child and Youth Services SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION is now through March 1. Soccer for 5 to 14-year-olds cost $45. Smart Start Baseball for 3- to 4-year olds costs $25. Baseball for 5 to 12-year-olds costs $45. Softball for 8 to 12-year-olds costs $45. All youth must have an updated sports physical before the first practice. The season is April 11 through May 12. For more information, call 6847525/7526.

Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Resiliency Center. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 684-2808/2813.

The U.S. Army Garrison and Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility NATIONAL AFRICAN AMERICAN BLACK HISTORY MONTH LUNCH is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the DFAC. Cost is $6.10.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GOLF SIMULATOR LEAGUE is a four-week, two person, nine-hole scramble. Week 1 is “Perry Cabin” Feb. 12-18, Week 2 is “Perry Cabin” Feb. 19-25, Week 3 is “Jasper Park” Feb. 26 to March 4 and Week 4 is “Jasper Park” March 5-11. Cost is $30 per player or $60 per team. For more information or to sign up, call 913 651-7176.

Harrold Youth Center DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS event is 2:30-5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19. For more information, call 6845118/5131.

The U.S. Army Garrison and Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility SUPER BOWL DINNER is 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the DFAC. Cost is $5.35.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SUPER BOWL LVI SOCIAL is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the clubhouse.

The U.S. Army Garrison and Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility VALENTINE’S DAY LUNCH is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the DFAC. Cost is $6.15, cash only.

Harrold Youth Center GUITAR AND UKULELE LESSONS are 4-5 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22. Classes are free for registered students. For more information, call 684-5131/5118.

The next Survivor Outreach Services’ FAMILY OF PATRIOTS LUNCHEON is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. JFeb. 17 at Luigi’s, 418 Cherokee St., Leavenworth, Kan.

Harrold Youth Center TORCH CLUB is 4-5 p.m. Feb. 18. Open to youth in grades 6-8 who need community service hours. For more information 684-5118/5131.

The next Interagency BrownBag Series: “U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 651-0624.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club ADVANCED/HUNTER HUNTING DOG TRAINING is Feb. 26 from 7 a.m to 6:30 p.m. in Leavenworth County. Entry fee is $70 for club members and $80 for non-members. Registration is open through 4 p.m. today. For more information, email kent.e.ervin.civ@army.mil or 913-240-9596.

The Fort Leavenworth BLACK HISTORY MONTH OBSERVANCE is Feb. 28 from 1-2 p.m.at Eisenhower Auditorium in the Lewis and Clark Center. The speaker is Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service New Parent Support Program NEWBORN CARE CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the ACS Conference room. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 684-2808/2813.

The FAIRWAY GRILLE AT TRAILS WEST GRAND REOPENING is 10:30 a.m. March 1. Free samples from the new menu will be available.

Fort Leavenworth ASH WEDNESDAY Protestant services are 8 a.m. March 2 in Marshall Auditorium, Lewis & Clark Center and 7 p.m. at Memorial Chapel. Catholic services are noon for distribution of ashes only at Pioneer Chapel and Catholic mass and ashes at 5:30 p.m at Pioneer chapel. For more information, call 684-2210.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913 651-8132.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. For more information, call 684-2871.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. (preschool) and 3:30-4:30 p.m. (school age) March 8 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) SPRING BREAK GYMNASTIC CAMP is 10-10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2 years (parent and child); 11-11:40 a.m. 23 years (parent and child), 3-3:40 p.m. and 6-6:40 p.m. for 4-5 years old, 4-4:40 p.m. and 5-5:40 p.m. for 6-11 years old March 14-17. Cost is $44 for youth ages 1-2 and $52 for youth 3-11. For more information or to register, call 684-3207.