Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Biscuit CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Biscuit By Lisa Sweet - February 10, 2022 31 0 Facebook Twitter Biscuit is a 4-month-old male kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local Black history highlighted at Richard Allen Cultural Center Concussion resources available A love letter to my friends: Photographer grateful for help after injury LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:4 + 18 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 47.5 ° F 50.1 ° 44.4 ° 63 % 3.5mph 100 % Fri 54 ° Sat 37 ° Sun 30 ° Mon 49 ° Tue 49 °