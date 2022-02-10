Karah Marshall/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

The Michaels Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, is currently accepting scholarship grant applications for the 2021/2022 school year. Last year, 16 Fort Leavenworth residents received scholarship grants through the foundation to help make their education dreams come true.

All high school seniors and graduates residing in communities managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, including Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, encourages residents to apply for the scholarship grants. The foundation, in its 30th year, is issuing this invitation to residents who are pursuing some form of higher education, in college, trade/professional school, or institute.

Additional information and application packets can be found at https://www. michaelsscholars.com/. Printed application packets are also available at the FLFHC Community Management office, 220 Hancock Ave.

Upcoming Events

On Feb. 14, FLFHC will be dropping off Valentine’s Day goody bags to residents. The bags will be filled with Valentine’s Day treats and will be placed on the resident’s front door handle. RSVP for a goody bag with name and address by Feb. 11 at kmarshall @tmo.com.

The FLFHC offices are closed Jan. 21 for Presidents Day.

Utilities Tip

Not every room needs the same amount of general light. A good lighting plan can reduce electricity costs and still provide all the light needed.

Stay up to date by adding FLFHC on Facebook and visit the website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other information. For more information, contact Karah Marshall at 913-651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com.