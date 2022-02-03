Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office

The Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office will only be taking telephone appointments for Gold Star families who are eligible for legal assistance this tax season. Gold-Star family members in need of assistance can call 913-684-4944 for an appointment.

Fortunately, there are other services available for active-duty personnel. Service members can complete their income tax returns using a free and easy-to-use program at https://www.militaryonesource.mil. Military OneSource also provides free access to tax consultants at 800342-9647 or through online chat 24/7.

To access the resources on the Military OneSource website, click on the “Financial & Legal” link, select “Tax Resource Center” and then the “MilTax: Tax Services for the Military” link. This free tax preparation software is available now through mid-October. Active-duty personnel are encouraged to use these free services to complete their tax returns.

For those otherwise eligible clients who are no longer on active duty but qualify as low income, the Internal Revenue Service operates several Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs. Catholic Charities, the Leavenworth Public Library, and the Leavenworth County Council on Aging are some of the organizations in the area that offer free tax services to those who qualify. Contact these organizations to determine eligibility for assistance. Find VITA site at irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-freetax-prep.

For those not eligible for any of these programs, there are several professional commercial tax preparation vendors in the community that can assist with tax preparation.

The IRS has announced that returns will be accepted Jan. 24 through April 18, 2022.