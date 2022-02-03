Story and photos by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Cub Scouts in Pack One raced their cars in the annual Pinewood Derby Jan. 29 at the Frontier Conference Center. The Scouts’ fastest cars placed first, second and third places in age divisions, and Best in Show awards for car design were given based on effort, ingenuity and imagination. A total of 111 Scouts participated in the event.

Arthur Thueme and Samuel Conner of Wolf Pack 1 watch the Pinewood Derby races Jan. 29 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“The Pinewood Derby, it’s kind of the main event of the Cub Scouting year where you get to build a car,” Cubmaster Jerry Drew said. “It’s the iconic thing to do for Cub Scouting, so the kids and their parents build their car, they race them, and get a trophy, hopefully.”

Maj. Jason Bredlau, Command and General Staff College student, his 3-year-old daughter Savannah and his 9-month-old son Alex watch the Pinewood Derby Jan. 29 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Scouts watched from behind racing cones as four of their cars were raced against each other to see which one would have the fastest time. A software program was used to tally the times of the cars as they raced on four lanes. Each heat lasted a few seconds as the cars propelled down a large ramp and sensors determined the speed and finishing place of each car.

Parents and Scouts watch cars designed by Pack 1 Cub Scouts are raced against one another for the best time during the Pinewood Derby Jan. 29 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Cars were outfitted for both speed and style. Scouts designed their cars using a variety of concepts for inspiration, including “The Flash,” “Ghostbusters,” “Minecraft,” and “Mario Cart,” and the most creative car, as voted on by a panel of judges, was awarded a trophy for Best in Show.

Emmett Huff, Amelia Gaynor, Madeline Moralez and Sean Lee watch the Cub Scouts Pack 1 Pinewood Derby races Jan. 29 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“There’s a panel of judges that vote on the cars they think are coolest, most unique and different from the others,” said Carol Gersema, chartering organization representative. “The Scouts’ creativity is out of this world! Each Scout is given a block of wood, and when they bring them in to race, no two are alike. It’s just amazing.”

Drew said the event is a lot of fun for the Scouts and that they learn something, too.

“I like seeing everybody coming together and having fun,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun for the kids, and I think they learn something about sportsmanship, they learn something about craftsmanship, using some basic tools, cheering for your friends and getting to be part of a community.”

Race results:

Trophies were awarded to the fastest racers in the Pinewood Derby Jan. 29 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Overall

Samuel Connor, 154.34 mph Nate Curran, 154.26 mph Conor Ross, 154.18 mph

Lions

Benjamin Rochford, 148.66 mph Caleb McEntee, 148.02 mph Hannah Birtles, 147.97 mph

Tigers

Arya Beaudry, 153.38 mph Sean Lee, 152.69 mph Maxton Farese, 152.17 mph

Wolves

Samuel Connor, 153.99 mph Conor Ross, 153.22 mph Bo Blom, 150.99 mph

Bears

Michael Meriss, 150.67 mph

Liam Wolff, 149.11 mph Carter Sheets, 147.83 mph

Webelos

Holden Sevigny, 154.13 mph Nate Curran, 153.67 mph Henry Goodridge, 153.16 mph

Arrow of Light

Aiden Dillenback, 156.33 mph Kale Hollingsworth, 155.19 mph TJ Kallo, 154.31

Outlaw Race (siblings/parents/den leaders)