Child and Youth Services SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION is through March 1. Soccer for 5 to 14-year-olds costs $45. Smart Start Baseball for 3- to 4year-olds costs $25. Baseball for 5 to 12-year-olds costs $45. Softball for 8 to 12-year olds costs $45. All youth must have an updated sports physical before the first practice. For more information, call 6847525/7526.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) GYMNASTICS REGISTRATION is open for classes now through March 2022. Cost is $11 for 30 minutes and $13 for 40 minutes. For more information, call 684-3207.

Submissions are being accepted for the U.S. ARMY DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.army mwr.com/digitalphoto.

Harrold Youth Center GUITAR AND UKULELE LESSONS are 4-5 p.m. Feb. 8, 15 and 22. Classes are free for registered students. For more information, call 6845131/5118.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. For more information, call 684-2871.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER LEGO CLUB is 9:3010:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Resliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10, April 14, June 9 and Aug. 11 at the ACS Conference room. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 6842808/2813.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club luncheon “THE ONE WHERE THEY WENT ON A DATE” is Feb. 11 at the Frontier Conference Center. Deadline to RSVP is Feb. 4. For more information or to RSVP, visit https://form.jotform.com/212704971877163.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SUPER BOWL LVI SOCIAL is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the clubhouse.

The next Interagency BrownBag Series: “U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 651-0624.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Resilience Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club ADVANCED/HUNTER HUNTING DOG TRAINING is Feb. 26 from 7 a.m to 6:30 p.m. in Leavenworth County. Entry fee is $70 for club members and $80 for non-members. Registration is open through 4 p.m. Feb. 10. For more information, email kent.e.ervin.civ@army.mil or 913-240-9596

The FAIRWAY GRILLE AT TRAILS WEST GRAND REOPENING is 10:30 a.m. March 1. Free samples from the new menu will be available.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills SPRING BREAK GYMNASTIC CAMP is 10-10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2 years (parent and child); 11-11:40 a.m. 2-3 years (parent and child), 33:40 p.m. and 6-6:40 p.m. for 4-5 years old, 4-4:40 p.m. and 5-5:40 p.m. for 6-11 years old March 1417. Cost is $44 for youth ages 1-2 and $52 for youth 3-11. For more information or to register, call 6843207.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY OPEN SWIM is 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-2190.

The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service New Parent Support Program PLAYGROUP AND BREASTFEEDING CLASSES ARE POSTPONED until March 2022.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday March 29 through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.