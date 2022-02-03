Home Community Pet of the week, Meet Scooter CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the week, Meet Scooter By ftleaven - February 3, 2022 90 0 Facebook Twitter Scooter is a male adult tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and declawed. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Scooter is a male adult tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and declawed. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tuition assistance offered to active-duty soldiers Taiwanese CGSC student presents Know Your World Tax Assistance Center services limited this season LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:16 − seven = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth few clouds enter location 49 ° F 51.8 ° 46 ° 54 % 1.4mph 23 % Mon 52 ° Tue 58 ° Wed 55 ° Thu 48 ° Fri 44 °