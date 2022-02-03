Munson Army Health Center MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT is for 18 and older and the PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT for ages 12 and older. Both events are 8 a.m. to noon today at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The parent or guardian must be a DoD ID cardholder. Photo ID, passport, birth certificate or another form of age verification required.

NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY to raise awareness about heart disease is Feb. 4.

NATIONAL PATIENT APPRECIATION WEEK is through Feb. 7.

Munson Army Health Center WILL CLOSE AT NOON THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY Feb. 9 and 18.

Munson Army Health Center WILL BE CLOSED will be closed Feb. 21 for President’s Day.

NATIONAL EATING DISORDERS AWARENESS WEEK is Feb. 28 through March 6.

February is NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH.

February is NATIONAL PET DENTAL HEALTH MONTH.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center MODERNA AND PFIZER BOOSTER CLINIC for ages 16 and older is Thursdays 8 a.m to noon at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd.

Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE appointments are available through https://www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.

Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call 684-6250.