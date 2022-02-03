Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

As scholarship application deadlines near, the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center provides information about scholarship opportunities for students beginning post-secondary education and vocational programs, as well as for students continuing education.

“January to April is the peak time for most scholarships to fill out applications and get those turned in,” said Tom Kelly, education service officer at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. “Being part of the military family makes you eligible for a lot of different scholarships, but every scholarship has its own criteria.”

Kelly said the Army Education Center helps students identify potential scholarship opportunities, and teachers often make suggestions for content to include in scholarship applications. Kelly said he suggests having another person proofread applications for better success.

Some local scholarships currently available include:

Scholarships for Military Children

The Fisher House Foundation, Inc. Scholarships for Military Children Program annually awards scholarships at Defense Commissary Agency locations. This program funds 500 $2,000 scholarship grants to qualified applications at commissary locations. Completed application forms include a 500-word essay, transcripts and proof of benefits.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 17. For more information, visit https://fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarsh ip-programs/scholarships-for-militarychildren/.

KC Scholars

KC Scholars serves low and modest income high school students and adults with some college credit in Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri. KC Scholars has three scholarship programs: traditional scholarship, the adult learner and the College Savings Match and Incentive Program. Applications forms.

Kansas Hunter Education Instructor Association Scholarship

The KHEIA Scholarship is available to high school juniors and seniors who are the children or grandchildren of a certified KHE instructor. Completed application forms include a 1,000-word essay.

Applications must be e-mailed or postmarked by March 1. For more information, visit https://www.kheia.com/home/grant/.

Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Scholarships

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club merit-based scholarships support FLSC members, their dependents and other eligible community members based on annual fundraising. The scholarships are offered in four categories: high school senior, continuing undergraduate, spouse education and vocational school/certificate program.

Applications include a complete application packet and a 500-word essay. Applicants must be a FLSC member or have a parent/guardian or sponsor in FLSC by Feb. 1. Application forms must be mailed and postmarked by March 15. For more information, visit https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/community-assistance/scholarships/.

The Command and General Staff College Foundation

The CGSC Foundation Scholarship Program is available to high school seniors entering the fall semester of college studies and undergraduate college students in their first three years of college studies. The program awards four $500 scholarships. The program has additional, renewable $3,500 scholarships for full-time students at Park University available each academic year. Completed application forms include

sections on education, experience and a 500-word essay. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by March 15. For more information, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/alumni/scholarships/.

John W. Poillon Memorial Scholarship

The John W. Poillon Memorial Scholarship is exclusive to Fort Leavenworth. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. Government or a non-appropriated fund.

The scholarship was established in 1965 to remember John Williams Poillon, the son of a Marine lieutenant colonel assigned to the Command and General Staff College who died in a car accident on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth.

Application forms are available at the Army Education Center. The deadline to apply is March 26.

Other resources

School Liaison Officer Amanda Buckingham, Child and Youth Services, said to search for scholarships on http://search.militaryscholar.org and consider alternate forms of funding such as Federal Student Aid at https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-foraid/fafsa.

Army Education Center personnel can provide more information on other scholarships available for active-duty service members, veterans and dependents, as well as information about scholarship search engines and other funding opportunities, including tuition assistance and GI Bill benefits.

For more information about scholarship opportunities and guidance, contact the Army Education Center at 913-684-2496 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.imcomcentral.mbx. education@mail.mil. Resources at the Army Education Center are available to active-duty soldiers, retirees, veterans, and family members.