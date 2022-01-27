By Karah Marshall/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

On Jan. 11, the Army began the Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey, operated by CEL & Associates. Every year, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities uses this tool as

an opportunity to identify the needs of the community and find ways to improve based on responses. Responses are anonymous unless a response from management is requested.



As of Jan. 25, 21 percent of FLFHC residents have taken the CEL survey to share about their experiences living on Fort Leavenworth.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities logo



FLFHC’s goal for 2022 is 40 percent resident participation in the CEL survey, and with just under a month to go, it is possible goal will be achieved. At periodic points in the survey duration, random drawings will be done by CEL & Associates. From those results, housing teams will be gifting $50 gift cards; complete the survey early for more chances to win. Feb. 14 is the Valentine’s Cookie Drop Off; more information will be provided soon. The FLFHC offices will be closed Feb. 22 for Presidents Day. For more information, contact Karah Marshall at 913-651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com.



Utilities tip

Inspect weather stripping on exterior doors and windows, and if light can be seen or a draft felt through a closed door, call the maintenance department at 913-651-3838. Stay up to date by adding FLFHC on Facebook. Visit the website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other information.