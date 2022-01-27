The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) GYMNASTICS REGISTRATION is open for classes now through March 2022. Cost is

$11 for 30 minutes and $13 for 40 minutes. For more information, call

684-3207.



Submissions are being accepted for the U.S. ARMY DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.armymwr.com/digitalphoto.



The Command and General Staff College’s Cultural and Area Studies Office panel “CHINA’S INFLUENCE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC” is 1-3 p.m. today in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. To watch a livestream, visit https://facebook.

com/USACGSC.



Harrold Youth Center GUITAR AND UKULELE LESSONS are 4-5 p.m. Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Classes are free for registered students. For more information, call 684-5131/5118.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. For more information, call 684-2871.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER LEGO CLUB is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Resliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SUPER BOWL LVI SOCIAL is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the clubhouse.



The next Interagency Brown Bag Series: “U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 651-0624.



Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Resilience Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club ADVANCED/HUNTER HUNTING DOG TRAINING is Feb. 26 from 7 a.m to 6:30 p.m. in Leavenworth County. Entry fee is

$70 for club members and $80 for non-members. Registration is open today through 4 p.m. Feb. 10. For more information, email kent.e.ervin.civ@army.mil or 913-

240-9596.



The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills SPRING BREAK GYMNASTIC CAMP is 10-10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2 years (parent and child); 11-11:40 a.m. 2-3 years (parent and child), 3-3:40 p.m. and 6-6:40 p.m. for 4-5 years old, 4-4:40 p.m. and 5-5:40 p.m. for 6-11 years old March 14- 17. Cost is $44 for youth ages 1-2 and $52 for youth 3-11. For more information or to register, call 684-3207.



Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY OPEN SWIM is 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-2190.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service New Parent Support Program PLAYGROUP AND BREASTFEEDING CLASSES ARE POSTPONED until March 2022.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday March 29 through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING BASS TOURNAMENT is 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Melvern Lake, Osage County, Kan. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place, and for biggest bass. An optional $10 big bass side pot will be available. Non-boaters will be paired with boaters. Sign-up sheets are available at the Rod and Gun Club Friday night socials.



The THRIVE INITIATIVE PARENTING PROGRAM “BRANCH OUT” virtual program for parents of children and teens 10-18 years old is now available. This is a free service. Visit https://thrive.psu.edu/universal-parenting-programs/branch-out/.



FORT LEAVENWORTH SPOUSES’ CLUB MEMBERSHIP is now $12.50 for the remainder of the year. For more information or to join, visit, https://form.jotform.

com/211337592504049.