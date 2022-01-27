David is a 10-week-old tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. His adoption fee includes neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations to date. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com to request an adoption application or for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

