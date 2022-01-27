Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet David CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet David By Lisa Sweet - January 27, 2022 50 0 Facebook Twitter David is a 10-week-old tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. His adoption fee includes neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations to date. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com to request an adoption application or for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Speaker shares memories associated with King School Board recognizes leaders, updates COVID-19 guidelines, approves exergame equipment SHARP Talk provides forum, collaboration for SHARP professionals LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:19 + twenty = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 29.7 ° F 33.9 ° 25.5 ° 34 % 0.6mph 0 % Sat 54 ° Sun 46 ° Mon 56 ° Tue 49 ° Wed 35 °