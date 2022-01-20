Home Community Weekend of snow! CommunityNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Weekend of snow! By ftleaven - January 20, 2022 148 0 Facebook Twitter Jason Steger, Grace Steger, Olivia Steger and Jackson Steger get ready to sled the slope across the street from No. 1 Scott Jan. 17 on Scott Avenue. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger Grace Steger poses with a snow, stick, sweetgum pod and pinecone creation made using the cannon Jan. 17 in front of Grant Hall. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger Alex Dugan, Jackson Steger, Grace Steger, Ella Wilde and Olivia Steger take a break from playing in the snow Jan. 17 on Scott Avenue. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger Olivia Steger holds the miniature snowman she made while playing in the snow with siblings and friends Jan. 17 on Scott Avenue. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger Jackson blocks a snowball thrown by Grace Steger Jan. 17 near Grant Hall. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger Eleven-year-old Oliver Rambo and 4-year-old Samuel Rambo play in the snow behind their house Jan. 15 off Grant Avenue. Submitted photo by Janel Rambo Four-year-old Samuel Rambo rolls down the hill by the tennis courts Jan. 15 in Main Post. Submitted photo by Janel Rambo RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CGSC names top Civilian and Military Educators of the Year CGSC names top Civilian and Military Educators of the Year Technical difficulties: E-mail migration, voicemail disappearance explained LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:two × 4 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 45 ° F 48.2 ° 40.8 ° 59 % 0.3mph 75 % Mon 50 ° Tue 33 ° Wed 35 ° Thu 39 ° Fri 35 °