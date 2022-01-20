Jason Steger, Grace Steger, Olivia Steger and Jackson Steger get ready to sled the slope across the street from No. 1 Scott Jan. 17 on Scott Avenue. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger
Grace Steger poses with a snow, stick, sweetgum pod and pinecone creation made using the cannon Jan. 17 in front of Grant Hall. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger
Alex Dugan, Jackson Steger, Grace Steger, Ella Wilde and Olivia Steger take a break from playing in the snow Jan. 17 on Scott Avenue. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger
Olivia Steger holds the miniature snowman she made while playing in the snow with siblings and friends Jan. 17 on Scott Avenue. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger
Jackson blocks a snowball thrown by Grace Steger Jan. 17 near Grant Hall. Submitted photo by Michelle Steger
Eleven-year-old Oliver Rambo and 4-year-old Samuel Rambo play in the snow behind their house Jan. 15 off Grant Avenue. Submitted photo by Janel Rambo
Four-year-old Samuel Rambo rolls down the hill by the tennis courts Jan. 15 in Main Post. Submitted photo by Janel Rambo

