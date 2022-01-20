By Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth has several miles of multi-use trails available to nature enthusiasts, hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders, and another mile of trail was just added to that system.

Neil Bass, natural resources specialist, walks along a section of recently reestablished multi-use trail on the floodplain between the Missouri River and Sherman Army Airfield. The area around the airfield is currently off limits to the public while levee construction work is being done, but once the area reopens, the reestablished trail will expand the post’s trail system by another mile. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



In December, the Directorate of Public Works reestablished an overgrown trail along the floodplain trail near the Missouri River by Sherman Army Airfield. Neil Bass, Directorate of Public Works natural resources specialist, said the trail previously traced the length of the river bend, but flooding in the early 1990s changed the landscape.



“Historically, there were even more trails,” Bass said. “This is where the work was just

done recently and the idea is that eventually we might restore this entire area.”



Bass said DPW routed the trail with the help of contractors using existing funding. Bass said he directed the contractors to stay relatively close to the old path by recognizing newer vegetation on the landscape, which is also easier to remove. Contractors used

bulldozers to establish the mile-long trail with a width of 15 to 20 feet — wide enough

to allow access for emergency vehicles, if necessary.



“What’s really unique about being able to get out there on those trails is, on the floodplain in particular, is the largest contiguous forest left on the Missouri River. There are old-growth trees out there, which are rare,” Bass said.

Neil Bass, natural resources specialist, walks along a section of recently reestablished multi-use trail in the floodplain between the Missouri River and Sherman Army Airfield. Young trees were cleared and the trail widened enough to allow emergency vehicles access if necessary. The area is currently off limits due to construction on the levee around the airfield, but when the area reopens, nature enthusiasts, hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders will have another mile of post trails to explore. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Bass said the wildlife found in the floodplain, including bald eagles and southern flying squirrels, can be interesting to see for people using the trails. He said hunters often prefer the floodplain over other locations because the area is relatively undisturbed and

more remote.

A section of trail on the floodplain between the Missouri River and Sherman Army Airfield has been reestablished and will add another mile to the trail system after levee construction is complete around the airfield. The area around the airfield is currently off limits to the public while work crews are in the area. Map created by Jeff Helton/Directorate of Public Works



The multi-use trails by Sherman Army Airfield are currently inaccessible while con-struction on the levee is being done, but other trails on post are available for use.



For more post trail information, leavenworth.armymwr.com/happenings/fort-leavenworth-multi-use-nature-trail.