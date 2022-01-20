Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT is now open. Lessons are 2:50-3:20 p.m. (ages 3-4); 3:30-4 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 (ages 5 and older); 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older); 4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 (ages 5 and older); and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older) now

through Feb. 3 at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-3207.



The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) GYMNASTICS REGISTRATION is open for classes now through March 2022. Cost is

$11 for 30 minutes and $13 for 40 minutes. For more information, call 684-3207.



Submissions are being accepted for the U.S. ARMY DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST is now through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.armymwr.com/digitalphoto.



The next Interagency Brown Bag Series: “THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. today in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For

more information, call 651-0624.



The Combined Arms Center MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY OBSERVANCE is 12:30-1:30 p.m. today in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium, 100 Stimson Ave. The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Chaveso Cook, speechwriter for Secretary of the Army. The event will also be live streamed at https://facebook.com/USACAC.



The Harrold Youth Center WINTER DANCE PARTY is 7-9 p.m. Jan. 21. Cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and includes food, music, karaoke and games. For more information, call 684-5131/5118.



Frontier Heritage Communities SHRED DAY is 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at 220 Hancock Ave. All guests must be in line by 11:45 a.m. Only personal paper documents will be

accepted, no books or trash. For more information, visit 682-6300.



Wreaths Across America WREATH PICK-UP is at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, 395 Biddle Blvd. For more information, call Diana Pitts at 913-306-7324.



Command and General Staff College Officer Course “KNOW YOUR WORLD: TAIWAN” is at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium, 100 Stimson Ave.



The Harrold Youth Center NON-SCHOOL DAY FIELD TRIP COLLEGE BASKETBALL EXPERIENCE is 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Deadline to sign-up is Jan. 26.

For more information, call 684-5118/5131.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets,

lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. For more information, call 684-2871.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER LEGO CLUB is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Resliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SUPER BOWL LVI SOCIAL is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the clubhouse.



Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Resilience Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.



The February INTERAGENCY BROWN BAG SERIES: “U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference

Room. For more information, call 913-651-0624.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club ADVANCED/HUNTER HUNTING DOG TRAINING is Feb. 26 from 7 a.m to 6:30 p.m. in Leavenworth County. Entry fee is $70 for club members and $80 for non-members. Registration is open today through 4 p.m. Feb. 10. For more information, email kent.e.ervin.civ@army.mil or 913-240-9596.



Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY OPEN SWIM is 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-2190.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday March 29 through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit

https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.