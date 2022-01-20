Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Bella CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Bella By Lisa Sweet - January 20, 2022 102 0 Facebook Twitter Belini, aka Bella, is a 7-year-old adult female Labrador retriever mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bella has been waiting for the right family for more than two years. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Belini, aka Bella, is a 7-year-old adult female Labrador retriever mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bella has been waiting for the right family for more than two years. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CGSC names top Civilian and Military Educators of the Year CGSC names top Civilian and Military Educators of the Year Technical difficulties: E-mail migration, voicemail disappearance explained LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seven + 17 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 45 ° F 48.2 ° 40.8 ° 59 % 0.3mph 75 % Mon 50 ° Tue 33 ° Wed 35 ° Thu 39 ° Fri 35 °