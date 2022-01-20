Munson Army Health Center PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT for 5-11 year olds is 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The parent or guardian must be a DoD ID cardholder. Photo ID, passport, birth certificate or another form of age verification required.



Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Munson Army Health Center MODERNA AND PFIZER BOOSTER CLINIC for ages 16 and older is Thursdays 8 a.m to noon at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle

Blvd.



NATIONAL HEALTHY WEIGHT WEEK is now through Jan. 25.



JANUARY IS CERVICAL CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. For more information, visit https://www.nccc-online.org/cervical-health-awareness-month/.



Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth-Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER.



BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE appointments are available through https://www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER PHARMACY LOBBY IS NOW OPEN. Guests check-in at the kiosk to pick up activated prescriptions.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINE INFORMATION AND EVENTS are listed at https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care.



TRICARE covers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL

HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: blood pressure, chlamydia and gonorrhea, cholesterol, diabetes mellitus (type ii), hepatitis b, hepatitis c, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing, immunizations rubella antibody testing, syphilis and tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM FAMILIES should be checking EFMP status and expiration dates now in preparation for the Summer 2022 Permanent Change of Station (PCS). An EFMP that expires before report date can cause a Request for Orders to be held up until EFMP is updated. There is a 30 day turn around time once a completed DD2792 is returned to the Munson Army Health Center EFMP office. For more information and to check EFMP status, receive forms and instructions, call 684-6770.