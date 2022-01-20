

Military educator’s teaching aided by also being student

By Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Lt. Col. Tim Tyner, Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations assistant professor, has been named the Command and General Staff College’s 2022

Military Educator of the Year.



Nominees for CGSC Educator of the Year represent educators from each department and/or one the four schools within CGSC, typically someone who has taught for two

years or more. Each nominee is considered based on service to CGSC, classroom instruction and an interview process with a six-member selection board. Tyner was chosen as the top military educator out of eight military nominees.



Tyner will now compete for the overall U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

Educator of the Year.



“(Educator of the Year) is a recognition of the high-quality faculty we have at CGSC, so it’s an honor, but it’s a recognition of excellence in teaching,” CGSC Dean of Academics

Dr. Jack Kem said. “It’s a recognition by your peers of great performance.”



Tyner has taught at CGSC in DJIMO for three years. Tyner is a strategist who moved

from U.S. Northern Command into institutional teaching. Tyner said CGSC is his first

formal teaching experience. Tyner earned his bachelor’s from the University of Colorado in geography and geology and went on to get a master’s degree in international relations from Creighton University. He is currently working on another master’s degree in project management with the University of Kansas.



“What helps me a lot being a strategist is I teach what I do for a living, so that’s something that I like, that I’m passionate about, that I enjoy — it makes it easier in the classroom,” Tyner said.



He said his teaching style has evolved with patience and understanding from his colleagues. He said learning how to manage the student dynamic and teach something he already knows well is a challenge in his teaching. He said unlike other teaching or training experiences in the military, measurements of success are less immediate.



“This is one of those jobs where it’s kind of a slow burn to get that satisfaction,” Tyner

said. “In the first year, you don’t hear a lot of feedback, but then you start getting the

phone calls and e-mails.”



Tyner said as a current graduate student himself, he actively compares his experience at KU to that of current CGSC students, some of whom are in his graduate program.



He said he recognizes the human aspects associated with balancing other curriculums with CGSC classes and aims to aid his students.



“I think being a student and a professor at the same time kind of gives you the ground

truth and the compassion aspect of being here.”



Tyner said earning the award was unexpected, and while he said he is content working in the background, he also appreciates the recognition. He said he will continue to

grow as an educator and seek feedback.



“First, it was a heck of a surprise. I knew my department submitted me and everything, and I did all the observations, which is good because it’s great feedback from the senior faculty members, so it makes you good no matter what the outcome is.”



His students describe Tyner’s teaching style as personal and conversational.



“I think (the recognition) is well deserved. I think all of us in our staff group feel lucky

that he’s our instructor,” Command and General Staff Officer Course student Maj. Alex Deets said. “Not only does he do well in his lessons, but he helps bridge our understanding of other subjects that he doesn’t teach. He goes out of his way. It’s his sense of humor and the personal aspect that really sets him above others.”



CGSOC student Maj. Tim Coe said Tyner is an effective educator regardless of the audience he is addressing.



“It’s one thing to be capable and have a good background in whatever it is you’re

teaching, but it’s another thing to be able to take that information and impart it to a large audience,” Coe said. “He’s very effective at taking all of his knowledge and giving it to you in a way that’s palatable.”



Tyner said he encourages his students to ask questions.



“I like to tell them it doesn’t matter what’s on their uniform anymore, it’s what’s in between their ears that matters.”