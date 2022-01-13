By Karah Marshall/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

The Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey, operated CEL & Associates, began arriving in residents’ inboxes on Tuesday. Every year, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage

Communities uses this tool to help identify the needs of the community and find ways

to improve based on responses. Residents’ responses are anonymous unless a response

from management is requested and contact information is provided.



Each main leaseholder, including civilians, will receive this survey at the e-mail

address FLFHC has on file. Periodic reminder e-mails will also be sent out. Often

those messages are pushed to a spam folder or overlooked. Search for “army housing

survey” in the e-mail provider’s search bar.



The survey can be accessed via a special link. Surveys are only active until Feb. 24.

Random drawings for prizes will be conducted by CEL & Associates throughout

the duration of the survey. Housing teams could win $50 gift cards — complete the

survey early for chances to win.



For more information, e-mail kmarshall@tmo.com or call 913-682-6300.



Upcoming events:

Visit the Community Management Office by Jan. 27 to enter to win a tailgate

basket or wellness basket. Drawing is Jan. 28.



The FLFHC offices will be closed Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The FLFHC Community Shred-It Day, for personal paper documents, is 9-11:45

a.m. Jan. 22 at the FLFHC Community Office, 220 Hancock Ave.



Add FLFHC on Facebook and visit the website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.