Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT is now open. Lessons are 2:50-3:20 p.m. (ages 3-4); 3:30-4 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 (ages 5

and older); 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older); 4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 (ages 5 and older); and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older) now

through Feb. 3 at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-3207.



The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) GYMNASTICS REGISTRATION is open for classes now through March 2022. Cost is

$11 for 30 minutes and $13 for 40 minutes. For more information, call 684-3207.



The One More Day PTSD WEBINAR “THE NEURO-PSYCHOLOGY OF WHY WE SUFFER FROM PTSD” with speaker retired Delta Force Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Satterly is at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 https://fb.me/e/2cS38Lci6 or https://lnkd.in/gmsNGDET.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouse’s Club luncheon “THE ONE WHERE THEY WENT INTERNATIONAL” is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Frontier Conference Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. for shopping and social hour and lunchis at 11 a.m. Deadline to RSVP is Jan. 14. For more information or to RSVP, visit form.jotform.com/212

704541871150.



The next Interagency Brown Bag Series: “THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For

more information, call 913-651-0624.



The Combined Arms Center MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY OBSERVANCE is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium, 100

Stimson Ave. The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Chaveso Cook, speechwriter for Secretary of the Army. The event will also be live streamed at https://facebook.com/USACAC.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service New Parent Support Program PLAYGROUP AND BREASTFEEDING CLASSES ARE POSTPONED until March

2022.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets,

lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SUPER BOWL LVI SOCIAL is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the clubhouse.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club ADVANCED/HUNTER HUNTING DOG TRAINING is Feb. 26 from 7 a.m to 6:30 p.m. in Leavenworth County. Entry fee is

$70 for club members and $80 for non-members. Registration is open today through 4 p.m. Feb. 10. For more information, email kent.e.ervin.civ@army.mil or 913-

240-9596.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday March 29 through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club,

7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/Search.aspx.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING BASS TOURNAMENT is 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Melvern Lake, Osage County, Kan. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place, and for biggest bass. An optional $10 big bass side pot will be available. Non-boaters will be paired with boaters. Sign-up sheets are available at the Rod and Gun Club Friday night socials.



Submissions for the UNITED STATES ARMY DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST begin Jan. 15 through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.armymwr.co/digitalphoto.



Frontier Heritage Communities SHRED DAY is 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at 220 Hancock Ave. All guests must be in line by 11:45 a.m. Only personal paper documents will be

accepted, no books or trash. For more information, visit 682-6300.



FORT LEAVENWORTH SPOUSES’ CLUB MEMBERSHIP is now $12.50 for the remainder of the year. For more information or to join, visit https://form.jotform.com/211337592504049.



Fort Leavenworth GROUP FITNESS CLASSES are Monday through Friday at Gruber Fitness Center, 200 Reynolds Ave. Classes include Yoga at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Spin at 5:30 a.m. Wednesdays; and

Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes are free for active-duty military and $3.50 for all others for a single class, $30 for 10 classes and $40 for 30 days unlimited classes.

For more information, call 684-5120.