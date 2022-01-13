Home Community Pet of the week, Meet Coco CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the week, Meet Coco By ftleaven - January 13, 2022 137 0 Facebook Twitter Coco is a 2-year-old female Australian shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Coco is a 2-year-old female Australian shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chef named Garrison Professional of the Year Fort Leavenworth battles COVID with vigilance, vaccinations Listen up! Lending an ear to podcasts around post LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight + eleven = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 40 ° F 44.6 ° 36.3 ° 79 % 3.1mph 75 % Wed 37 ° Thu 20 ° Fri 30 ° Sat 38 ° Sun 37 °