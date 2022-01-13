By Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Several organizations across post have been producing podcasts to delve into and offer

perspectives on topics of Armywide and local interest while providing an alternative listening and educational experience for soldiers and civilians.



Community engagement with LeaderUp Army Management Staff College staff recorded the latest LeaderUp podcast about the AMSC Intermediate Course Jan. 10, which will be posted online soon. The last episode released online in November 2021 featured host David Howey discussing Project Athena with guest speakers Center for the Army Profession and Leadership Program Analyst Heidi Stoetzel and Senior Research

Psychologist Dr. James Daugherty. LeaderUp has been producing content since 2018, though the episodes were previously only available on YouTube; listeners can now

also access LeaderUp on Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.



Howey said the podcast provides fresh content to those attending AMSC and adds to the

professionalization of the Army civilian. The podcast addresses topics relevant to the Army Civilian Corps, including doctrinal changes and developmental discussions with senior civilian leaders. Howey said recent episodes also address the learning transfer that occurs as students graduate from AMSC programs.

Army Management Staff College’s LeaderUp podcast host David Howey recently discussed Project Athena with guest speakers Center for the Army Profession and Leadership Program Analyst Heidi Stoetzel and Senior Research Psychologist Dr. James Daugherty on the podcast. Visit https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cace/amsc/podcast?linkId=140870167 for the most recent LeaderUp episodes. Screenshot



In the Project Athena episode, LeaderUp highlighted the function of Project Athena, a

leader self-development and assessment tool, with an emphasis on self-awareness and professional development with confidentiality in the force.



“That was just great doing the (Project) Athena episode, for us to be the catalyst for the

exchange of information,” Howey said. Howey and Chad Cardwell, instructional systems specialist at AMSC who provides editing and production assistance for the podcast,

agreed that providing questions beforehand and allowing guests to prepare helps speakers address topics more eloquently and eases the pace in the discussion.



“When we were talking it just sounded like we were having a conversation versus sound ing like we were reading from notecards,” Stoetzl said about recording the podcast inter-

view with Howey.



For the most recent LeaderUp episodes, visit https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cace/amsc/podcast?linkId=140870167.

Candid discussion and diversity with Breaking Doctrine

Another podcast produced on post is the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate’s Breaking Doctrine podcast, available on YouTube, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.



Ted Crisco, chief of the Special Doctrine Division at CADD, said Breaking Doctrine began because CADD sought creative ways to inspire the force to read doctrine and highlight publications such as Field Manual 3-0, Operations.



Crisco said that through some experimentation, Breaking Doctrine has become an outlet

to explore topics of interest with current andemerging Army and joint doctrine presented through untimed, mature discussion and analysis.



“It’s called Breaking Doctrine for a reason—we want to break down the walls, we want

to break down the misunderstanding behind doctrine,” Crisco said. “We aspire for candid

discussion. We want folks to hear about the challenges. One of the most consistent comments we’ve gotten back from people is that honesty — that transparency and the candid nature of the discussions we put on has been very well received by the force.”

Episodes of the Combined Arms Center-Training’s podcast Victory Through Training can be accessed at https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cact/podcast. Screenshot



Breaking Doctrine Host Lt. Col. Nikki Dean said that as a woman in the military, she takes

the opportunity as a host to present from a position of authority on tactical subjects generally heard from men to counteract the expectation of knowledge based on the tone of her voice. She said the introduction of diverse or minority viewpoints can often draw criticism.



She said she welcomes criticism within the discussion, and she pointed out the significance of having platforms for diverse voices.



“The more we put unique voices out there, the more likely we are to reach a wider audience,” Dean said.



For the most recent Breaking Doctrine episodes, visit

https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/mccoe/cadd.



Information familiarization with Victory Through Training

Combined Arms Center-Training began a podcast in 2021 called Victory Through Training inspired by the conversations in Breaking Doctrine. Victory Through Training, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, is produced and hosted by Tisha Swart-Entwistle, CAC-T Public Affairs specialist, to discuss current and upcoming CAC-T initiatives and capabilities audience members may not be familiar with.

Unlike LeaderUp and Breaking Doctrine, Swart-Entwistle prioritized shorter-length episodes to provide a more succinct listening experience during commutes or other downtime activities.



“No matter how much time goes by, that podcast will be there and people can go back and listen to it. That (information) is there and that will live on after I leave CAC-T, and that is invaluable,” Swart-Entwistle said. Swart-Entwistle said developing the podcast

followed a shared vision by senior leaders as she entered her position at CAC-T, and continued support from leaders has allowed her to

evolve the podcast.



“I have everything I need to record and edit the podcast, and it is a lot of work, but I’m

showing people you can do it on your own,” Swart-Entwistle said.



For the latest Victory Through Training episodes, visit

https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cact/podcast.

From a public affairs perspective, Maj. Orlandon Howard, Mission Command Training Program Public Affairs officer and observer/coach/trainer, said the U.S. military has become more open to and transparent about sharing best practices with the public,

and podcasts are a mainstay for the Army’s participation in that. For organizations interested, Howard said preparation before production is important.



“I really want to emphasize being audience-centric and tailoring your podcast to the

questions they may have,” Howard said. “It’s about, in a sense, empathy and being empathic with your audience. What kind of questions do they have? Where do you think they might need clarity? What conversation do you think they might enjoy?”