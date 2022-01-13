By Jim Hughes/Fort Rucker Public Affairs

WASHINGTON — The Army began its annual housing tenant satisfaction survey this week to gather feedback about living in Army housing. Survey results will help guide

the decisions the Army makes about future housing.



“By responding to the survey, every resident will have a voice in how the Army and its

partners continue to maintain and improve the quality of our housing,” said Lt. Gen.

Jason Evans, deputy chief of staff of G-9, which provides policies, programs, resources and expertise for services and installation infrastructure to enable total Army readiness.

G-9 is the sponsor of the survey.



An online survey link was e-mailed to residents Jan. 11 from CEL & Associates, Inc.,

which is an independent, third-party company. More than 110,000 tenants living in

privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing on Army installations

across the globe received the survey.



Completing the confidential survey takes about 10 minutes, and tenants have until Feb.

24 to do so.



Army privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing tenants can rate

their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the

online survey. Feedback will be used by the Army to help maintain a high quality of life

for service members and their families. The Army is investing billions of dollars into transforming barracks and on-post housing at installations across the globe to provide soldiers and their families with quality, safe and secure housing and a better quality of life. The Army has fully implemented the Tenant Bill of Rights to ensure privatized

housing tenants receive quality housing and fair treatment.



Fort Leavenworth residents who do not receive the survey notice e-mail from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com should contact the Fort Leavenworth

Frontier Heritage Communities office at 913-682-6300.