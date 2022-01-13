By Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club scholarship applications are now available on the club website through March 15 for scholarships in the usual categories of high school senior, continuing undergraduate and spouse education, as well as a fourth new vocational school/certification program category.



FLSC Scholarship Chair Dr. Rachel Reed said the scholarship committee felt strongly about including a category for those interested in pursuing opportunities outside of a university and creating a scholarship offering that included trade schools for welding, me chanics,technicians,hygienists and other professional certifications.



“People pursuing those opportunities can apply as well this year, so we’re very happy to offer that fourth category,” Reed said. “The trade school and professional certification category is not specific to age, experience or education requirements otherwise associated with scholarship applications; the category is open to both high school seniors and spouses.”



All scholarship categories require applicants to have an affiliation with FLSC.

Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club 2022 scholarship applications, in high school senior, continuing undergraduate, spouse education and vocational program categories, are due by March 15, 2022. FLSC website



“For all four categories, you need to have a sponsor related to the spouses club. For the spouse education category, the spouse would need to be a member of the FLSC in order to apply for the scholarship. The high school senior would need to have a parent or guardian who is a member in order to apply.”



Reed said despite the category requirement, FLSC does offer one scholarship to a Leavenworth or Lansing high school senior that does not require affiliation to the spouses club.



As a full-time educator, Reed said she encourages students to “cast a wide net” and apply for opportunities despite an applicant’s possible hesitancy to do so.



“We want to support the spouses and the children of our service members. They give up a lot to support their service member, so this is a way to recognize them and to honor all of their hard work,” Reed said.



Applicants submitting a packet must be a member or have a sponsored member of the FLSC by Feb. 1 for scholarship consideration.Application packets must be mailed to FLSC and postmarked by March 15.



Visit www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/community-assistance/scholarships/ for more information and to download the application.