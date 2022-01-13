By Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Marc George, executive chef for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and facility manager of the Frontier Conference Center, has been named the 2021 Fort Leavenworth Garrison Professional of the Year. Garrison senior leaders awarded the honor to George Jan. 6.

Each quarter the Garrison selects a Garrison Professional of the Quarter from directorate nominees representing the best of more than 600 Garrison employees. Awardees are nominated based on their achievements from the quarter and their impact on the Garrison and Fort Leavenworth.



The Garrison Professional of the Year is then selected each fiscal year from the four

quarterly awardees based on their overall accomplishments. George has been the executive chef on Fort Leavenworth for 10 years.



“It’s amazing, and it’s really nice to be recognized for hard work,” George said.

FMWR Business Division Chief Brian Prokes nominated George for his initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic. The achievements Prokes listed in George’s nomination included his preparedness and dependability at high-profile events.



“He is a Garrison professional that you can count on. You know what you’re going to

get when you come to him for an event, and that is a large part of his success. Returning

customers know what they are going to get every time that they walk into the Frontier

Conference Center or any other facility that he is working inside,” Prokes said.



During COVID-19, George offered the FCC as a vaccination site for Munson Army

Health Center, ultimately aiding the efficient distribution of more than 41,000

vaccinations.



“With adversity comes opportunity — Chef Marc could have taken a step back with

his program not going to be utilized. Instead, he took it as an opportunity to better himself and his team to provide value for the Fort Leavenworth Garrison; that’s why he’s in the position he is now,” Prokes said.



Prokes said George also established services and experiences for the community during COVID-19, such as the FCC barbecue carry-out program and culinary classes for geographically separated bachelors attending the Command and General Staff

College. He said the added services also benefited the staff and the facility by creating a

source of revenue and interest. George also took the opportunity to rebrand and up –

date menus in FMWR food and beverage facilities.



George said he wanted to ensure his employees had continued income and a place

to use their training during and after the pandemic.



“We had to really get creative as a way to maintain our staff for when COVID was over,

we didn’t realize we’d still be in the middle of it, but that gave me free time to go into our

other locations and update the menus and give better offerings to the patrons,” George

said. “As a food and beverage person, it’s really never-ending, it never stops, and there’s

really no downtime. It’s kind of a dream for a chef to have that kind of time for creativity.”



George thanked senior leaders for the opportunities, and especially credited his co-workers for their hard work and dedication.



“I definitely want to thank my team again — without them I wouldn’t have received an

award. I wouldn’t have had anybody to help me get upgraded to where we wanted to be.

I always like to use words like ‘we’ and ‘us’ at the FCC, not ‘me’ and ‘I’ — that’s to encompass the team effort,” George said.