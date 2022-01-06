Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN. Lessons are 2:50-3:20 p.m. (ages 3-4); 3:30-4 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 (ages 5 and older); 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older); 4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 (ages 5 and older); and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older)

Jan. 11to Feb. 3, 2022, at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-3207.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program PLAY MORNINGS is 9-10:30 a.m. today at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. This free playgroup is for children 0-3 years old and their parent or guardian.To register, call 684-2800.



THE WOMEN OF ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC WOMEN OF THE CHAPEL 2022 KICK OFF is 8:45 a.m. today at Pioneer Chapel. For more information, email WOSIPresident@gmail.com.



The New Parent Support Program LUNCH AND LATCH BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT

CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets,

lunch and a door prize. For more information, call (913) 651-8132.



Submissions for the UNITED STATES ARMY DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST begin Jan. 15 through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.armymwr.com/digitalphoto.



Frontier Heritage Communities SHRED DAY is 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at 220 Hancock Ave. All guests must be in line by 11:45 a.m. Only personal paper documents will be

accepted, no books or trash. For more information, visit 682-6300.



FORT LEAVENWORTH SPOUSES CLUB MEMBERSHIP is now $12.50 for the remainder of the year. For more information or to join, visit https://form.jotform.com/211337592504049.



Fort Leavenworth GROUP FITNESS CLASSES are Monday through Friday at Gruber Fitness Center, 200 Reynolds Ave. Classes include Yoga at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Spin at 5:30 a.m. Wednesdays; and Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes are free for active-duty military and $3.50 for all others for a single class, $30 for 10 classes and $40 for 30 days unlimited classes. For more information, call 684-5120.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS registration is now open. Classes are available in guitar, piano and cello at Patch Community Center, 320 Pope Ave. Classes are open to children ages 7-17. For more information and to register, call 684-3207.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness is looking for YOUTH BASKETBALL REFEREES for ages 9-10 and 11-12. Candidates must be 18 or older. All

CYS youth sports volunteers must complete mandatory background check and training. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FRONTIER TO GO BBQ orders are accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Frontier Conference Center. Orders placed Monday are for Wednesday pick-up and orders placed Wednesday are for Friday pick-up. Pick-up times are 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. Three packages to choose from: White Ribbon Package, serves four, $55; Red Ribbon Package, serves six,

$100; and Blue Ribbon Package, serves eight, $135. For more information or to place an order, call 684-3825.



The Fort Leavenworth Exchange Mall BARBER SHOP is now open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To make an appoint-

ment, call 675-7099. Walk-ins are available.



The STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER SNACK BAR is now open 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.



THE FORT LEAVENWORTH WOMEN OF ST. IGNATIUS BIBLE STUDY is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Frontier Chapel and 9-11 a.m. Thursdays (with childcare) at Pioneer Chapel.



The Army Community Services New Parent Support Program STROLLER WALK AND TALK is 9-10 a.m. Fridays at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Cost is

free and open to parents with children 0-3 years old. For more information or to register, call 601-7866/2800.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation ENLISTED GOLF WEEK is the the 1st – 7th of each month. Active-duty enlisted soldiers play for free. For more information,

call 651-7176.