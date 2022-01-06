Home Community Pet of the week, Meet Scrappy CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the week, Meet Scrappy By Lisa Sweet - January 6, 2022 116 0 Facebook Twitter Scrappy is an adult male orange tabby cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neutering, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Scrappy is an adult male orange tabby cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neutering, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2021 in photographs Part 1 2021 in Photographs part 2 2021 in photographs part 3 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:twenty − one = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 36.5 ° F 41.8 ° 33.2 ° 66 % 2.6mph 40 % Wed 54 ° Thu 52 ° Fri 44 ° Sat 39 ° Sun 23 °