Munson Army Health Center 5-11 YEAR OLD PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT is 3-5 p.m. today and Jan. 13 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The parent or guardian must be a DoD ID cardholder. Photo ID, passport, birth certificate or another form of age verification required.



Munson Army Health Center MODERNA VACCINE CLINIC for ages 18 and older is 8 a.m. to noon and PFIZER VACCINE CLINIC for ages 12 and older is 8 a.m. to noon

today and Jan. 13 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINE EVENT is 1-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Frontier

Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. This is a walk-in event for patients 6 months old and

older.



All MODERNA AND PFIZER COVID VACCINES (and boosters) will be distributed from 8 a.m.to noon today and Jan. 13 at the Frontier Conference Center.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER WILL CLOSE at noon Jan. 12 for training.



The next BLOOD DRIVE is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Frontier Chapel fellow-

ship hall, 625 Thomas Ave. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCross-Blood.org and enter Fort Leavenworth to schedule an appointment.



Munson Army Health Center MODERNA AND PFIZER BOOSTER CLINIC for ages 16 and older is Thursdays at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd.



Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To

make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Now through Jan. 10 is NATIONAL FOLIC ACID AWARENESS WEEK. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/folicacid/index.html.



JANUARY IS CERVICAL CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. For more informa-

tion, visit https://www.nccc-online.org/cervical-health-awareness-month/.



Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth-Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER.



BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE is available through www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. No referral needed. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so

through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact

your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through

the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical informa-

tion and the nurse can not give medical information througha non-secure network. Call

684-6250.