By Cyndi Clark/Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs Assistant

Munson Army Health Center closes for training on the second Wednesday of every month. The training Dec. 8 included a skills fair and inter-service training.



“Training days are important for not only keeping skills sharp, but to ensure Joint Commission requirements for training are being met,” said Lt. Col. Ira Waite, MAHC deputy commander for nursing and patient services.

“Using our training days for hands-on training is a great way to focus on sharping

basic skills and refreshing skills that they have not used in a while.”



Staff from several departments trained at skills stations including crutch fitting, taking vital signs, collecting blood specimens and throat cultures, earwax removal, intramuscular injections, suture and specimen removal, creating and maintaining a

sterile field, and inserting intravenous catheter insertion.



“In general, everyone receives training in these skills during school, but people lose the ability to perform those skills without practice,” said Spc. Siaira Johnson, licensed practical nurse at MAHC. “This is especially true if they’ve been doing referral management or other types of jobs.”



In the Multiservice Specialty Clinic, the staff worked on inter-service training. They explored the differences among the military branches and gave soldiers a chance to work on their other training, including continuing education units to maintain their licenses.



“Training days are very beneficial to my staff in order to train, teach and validate our skills,” said Capt. Seth Hemker, MSC chief. “Training Days really allow the staff to further develop skills to provide better and safer care to our patients.”



Readiness is an important aspect of training — a well- trained military medical force helps keep soldiers ready for deployment.



“We may have to send soldiers to help other units, and I am confident that we can do that with the training we provide,” Waite said. “Our community at Fort Leavenworth benefits from a well-trained staff that can perform important skills to keep soldiers, families and retirees healthy — it goes right back to the beneficiaries.”