2021 in photographs part 3 By Lisa Sweet - January 6, 2022

Brig. Gen. Duane Miller, U.S. Army Corrections Command commanding general, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Breckinridge, Criminal Investigation Command command sergeant major, right, applaud Capt. Micah Robbins, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention); HHC, JRCF 1st Sgt. Ryan Miller; Spc. Lexus McCoy, soldier of the quarter; and other HHC, JRCF soldiers for their company being named the best MP company in ACC during the 2020 Brigadier General Thomas F. Barr Award presentation ceremony March 9, 2021, in the company operations facility. HHC, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), was awarded the 2021 Barr Award in December 2021. The Barr Award is presented annually to the top MP unit, company or smaller, under or supporting ACC. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Rocky Railroad "Conductor" Ken Bower tells the story about Ananias being told by the Lord to go see his enemy Saul during Vacation Bible School Aug. 3, 2021, at the park by Hancock Pool. Bower reminded children that God helps them in all of the hard things they might have to do, and related the story to the day's scripture lesson from Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things in Christ who strengthens me." Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Retired Lt. Col. Bill Welch, operations research analyst at The Research and Analysis Center, welcomes friends and family members who have tuned in via Facebook for his Friday night "Come Together Tribute," featuring songs with positive messages, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Leavenworth. Welch started offering the concerts, which he said he thinks serve as a form of therapy for himself and those watching, on Facebook in April 2020. His "Come Together Tribute" setlist included covers of "Get Along" and "Happy Does" by Kenny Chesney, "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Randy Newman, "Undivided" by Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, "Be a Light" by Thomas Rhett and more. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Training and Doctrine Command Commander Gen. Paul Funk II and former Lt. Gov. Gary Sherrer go through a receiving line to greet retired Lt. Gen. Robert Arter and Lois Arter after a ceremony dedicating Arter Atrium in the couple's honor Nov. 17, 2021, at the Lewis and Clark Center. Arter Atrium is located inside the front entrance of the building. A portrait of the Arters hangs outside Marshall Lecture Hall. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Seminar 5 competitors Maj. Michael Pierri and Pakistani Maj. Yasin Javed paddle toward the pool edge to complete their first lap after colliding with Seminar 8 competitors British Maj. Philip Anderson and Maj. Megan OKeefe on their return lap during the School of Advanced Military Studies Boatyard Warz July 22, 2021, at Hancock Pool. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

"To Be At War" workshop mentor Bethany Kidd looks at workshop participants' photography, displayed along the Missouri River, before a brief ceremony to kick off the "To Be At War" community photography exhibit April 22, 2021, at Leavenworth Landing Park. The exhibit, featuring the photography of military spouses and children, was on display until June 2021. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

2021 in photographs Part 1
2021 in Photographs part 2
MCTP soldiers support large-scale US-Japan ground forces exercise