Reunited classmates Mike Dungan of Leavenworth; Dennis Fendler of Clarksville, Tenn.; John Young of Kailua, Hawaii; and Joe Beavers of Monument, Colo., line up on the track for a mock race during their tour of Patton Junior High School Aug. 10, 2021. The four men are 1969 graduates of Patton and were members of the undefeated football team that year. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Kindergartner McCoy Marbut waves a flag as he leads his classmates along the sidewalk to where they will plant their flags as part of Freedom Walk activities Sept. 10, 2021, at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Pie-eating contest participants 11-year-old Kaitlyn McEntee, center, and 8-year-old Ana Strickland, right, race to consume the most pie while family and friends yell encouragement and advice during the Garrison Fall Festival Nov. 6, 2021, outside Pioneer Chapel. Ana was named the winner of the timed competition. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Cindy Brookhouser, of Olathe, Kan., kisses her 11-year-old cat, Kiki, after being reunited with the cat by Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility volunteers Sept. 1, 2021, in the Visitor Control Center parking lot. Brookhouser hadn't seen Kiki for four years. The cat, thin and matted, followed home the sons of a Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility volunteer, who then brought the cat into the facility, and then another FLSF volunteer was able to track down Brookhouser's contact information thanks to a microchip. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Fire Inspector Antonio Masisak looks through building plans for a way to access second-floor mechanical rooms while walking through the new Patton Junior High School with Fort Leavenworth Fire Department firefighters May 18, 2021, at the construction site on Biddle Boulevard. Firefighters saw where to gain mechanical room access, where the sprinkler system could provide water hookups and more during the walk-through of the building. The new Patton building is scheduled to open in August 2022 for the 2022-23 schoolyear. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Staff Sgt. Robert Balcombe, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, salutes as Spc. Hunter Schroeder, 256th Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), fires as they and other members of the 15th MP Brigade Funeral Honors Team perform a 21-gun salute during the memorial ceremony for retired Gen. Colin Powell Nov. 5, 2021, by the Buffalo Soldier Monument. Powell, who died Oct. 18, 2021, is credited with originating the idea of the monument when he was a brigadier general at Fort Leavenworth in 1982. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp