2021 in photographs Part 1

Competitor Sgt. Shayla Taylor, 165th Military Police Company, 705th MP Battalion (Detention), drags a dummy in the Iron Griffin gauntlet course during the 15th MP Brigade NCO and Soldier of the Year competition March 25, 2021, outside the company operations facilities. Pfc. Elijah Nash, 526th Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), and Sgt. Gilberto Garcia, 256th MP Company, 40th, were named Soldier and NCO of the Year. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Soldiers hold the guidons for newly designated companies under the United States Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections), formerly the 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), and the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility Battalion (Corrections), formerly the 705th MP Battalion (Detention), during the 15th Military Police Brigade inactivation and designation ceremony Dec. 1, 2021, on Main Parade. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Sgt. Jaime Loera, Army Lenexa (Kan.) Recruiting Office, places a wreath on a veteran's headstone and reads the name and service dates aloud to his wife, Destiny, and sons, 4-month-old Ezekiel, 3-year-old Zyus and 5-year-old Iyzen during the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 18 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Helton and Mission Command Center of Excellence Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Ferguson II position the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club medallion around the neck of SAMC inductee Sgt.1st Class Martin Alonzo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, during the SAMC induction ceremony Sept. 24, 2021, in Grant Auditorium. Other inductees included Sgt. 1st Class Tanya Hnat, HHC, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention); Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Lucas, 291st MP Company, 40th; Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Neago, HHC, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, 705th MP Battalion (Detention); Sgt. 1st Class Eric Williams, 256th MP Company, 40th; Staff Sgt. Cory Calico, 291st, 40th; Staff Sgt. Jeremy Meyers, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 15th Military Police Brigade; Sgt. Arnice Bratcher-Harris, HHC, Combined Arms Center, Special Troops Battalion; and Sgt. Charles Velazquez, HHD, 15th. First Sgt. Cotton Villar, Staff Sgt. Frederick Marville, Staff Sgt. Michael Ramos and Staff Sgt. Sherry Watkins were also inducted into the club in December 2021. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Patton Junior High School graduating ninth-graders listen to Principal Ryan Wiebe as their graduation ceremony begins May 20, 2021, in the Patton gymnasium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp