Wearing a mixed reality headset, Training and Doctrine Command Proponent Office-Synthetic Training Environment Director Col. Jim Pangelinan walks TRADOC senior leaders through a demonstration of Battlespace Visualization and Interaction during the TRADOC Training Summit Dec. 14 at McHugh Training Center. Attended by senior leaders from across TRADOC, the summit was organized as a venue to generate momentum toward a multi-domain operations-capable Army. BVI was one of the low-cost solutions in support of the MDO-capable force that Combined Arms Center-Training covered during the summit. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/CAC-T Public Affairs
Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Charles Lombardo talks about building warfighting readiness during the Training and Doctrine Command Training Summit Dec. 14 at McHugh Training Center. Attended by senior leaders from across TRADOC, the summit was organized as a venue to generate momentum toward a multi-domain operations-capable Army. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/CAC-T Public Affairs

