Home News Around the Force Training and Doctrine Command Training Summit Dec. 14 NewsAround the ForceCommunityCommunity FeaturesPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Training and Doctrine Command Training Summit Dec. 14 By ftleaven - December 23, 2021 124 0 Facebook Twitter Wearing a mixed reality headset, Training and Doctrine Command Proponent Office-Synthetic Training Environment Director Col. Jim Pangelinan walks TRADOC senior leaders through a demonstration of Battlespace Visualization and Interaction during the TRADOC Training Summit Dec. 14 at McHugh Training Center. Attended by senior leaders from across TRADOC, the summit was organized as a venue to generate momentum toward a multi-domain operations-capable Army. BVI was one of the low-cost solutions in support of the MDO-capable force that Combined Arms Center-Training covered during the summit. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/CAC-T Public Affairs Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Charles Lombardo talks about building warfighting readiness during the Training and Doctrine Command Training Summit Dec. 14 at McHugh Training Center. Attended by senior leaders from across TRADOC, the summit was organized as a venue to generate momentum toward a multi-domain operations-capable Army. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/CAC-T Public Affairs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Siblings continue Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy at Wreaths Across America Volunteers assemble holiday meal baskets Senior Trailman earns Freedom Award LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:three + 15 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 53.2 ° F 59.8 ° 47.8 ° 61 % 1.4mph 40 % Sat 57 ° Sun 57 ° Mon 58 ° Tue 64 ° Wed 42 °