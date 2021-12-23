Fort Leavenworth Scouts BSA Troop 66 Boy Scout Zachary Resch has been a Boy Scout for nine years, but he said he knew he wanted to be an Eagle Scout when he joined the

program in first grade.



The 14-year-old Scout said he was further inspired by his father and friends who earned Eagle Scout to work to achieve the rank.

According to the 2020 Scouts BSA Eagle Scout requirements, Scouts must attain Life Scout status, earn 21 merit badges, hold a position of responsibility, complete a service

project, participate in a conference and stand before a board of review to earn the rank.

Brian Resch, William Nestler, Maj. Kelly Davison, Theodore Noll, Zachary Resch, Alex Davison and Ben Brookshire work on the lighting and sound booth for Zachary’s Eagle Scout project earlier this year at the Leavenworth Performing Arts Center. Submitted photo by Tracy Resch



Resch said earning Eagle Scout rank took a year and a half. For his service project, which he finished in early May with the help of about 10 other Scouts and parents, Resch chose to rebuild the light and sound booth at the Leavenworth Performing Arts Center, formerly known as the Old Hollywood Theater, after his father noticed the size of the space following a show.



“I’ve been doing theater for probably five years now, and I decided when I got my Life Scout that I was going to do something with the theater because it’s a huge part of my life. I’ve got a lot of friends there,” Resch said.



“Once we had it all planned out, how we were going to (rebuild the sound booth), we had to present it to the board of the theater,” Resch said. “We had a completely unanimous vote on yes. After we got the yes, we got confirmation from the city, and then we started getting materials and funds.”



He said he earned about $2,000 for the renovation through fundraising with local businesses and donations.

With the help of volunteers, Zachary Resch rebuilt the lighting and sound control booth for the Leavenworth Performing Arts Center earlier this year for his Eagle Scout project. The new booth is twice as big and safer with railings, a new platform, and nine truss-type structures holding it all in place. Submitted photo by Tracy Resch



“We tore everything out and put a new platform in. It was more of a structural renovation, we didn’t replace any of the equipment — we set all of that out to the side

and moved it back in afterward. If you look at the old pictures, there were missing carpet squares, the platform is about five feet wide and that’s it, just enough space to sit

down and do lights and sound.”



Resch’s project doubled the sound booth’s size and was made safer with railings, a new platform, and trusses. He said they also lowered the desks and added monitors

and cameras to view the stage.



“It kind of helps everyone in the theater out because it provides a lot of space for the tech to work and it allows for better control over the lights and sound.”



Resch said he is now working to earn additional Eagle Palms merit badges. Resch is also a member of Lansing Venture Crew 2165, a co-ed Scouts BSA program for 14-21-year-olds, in which he is working to earn the Summit Award, the highest Venturing award.