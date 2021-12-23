Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN. Lessons are 2:50-3:20 p.m. (ages 3-4); 3:30-4 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 (ages 5 and older); 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older); 4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 (ages 5 and older); and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5 and older)

Jan. 11to Feb. 3, 2022, at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-3207.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program PLAY MORNINGS is 9-10:30 a.m. today and Dec. 30 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. This free playgroup is for children 0-3 years old and their parent or guardian.To register, call 684-2800.



Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services BABYSITTING BASICS COURSE for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next sessions are 8

a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec 22-23 and Dec. 29-30 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by

noon the Monday before the start of the course.



GRUBER FITNESS CENTER WILL BE OPEN Dec. 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3, 2022 for active-duty service members enrolled in 24 hour access only.



TRAILS WEST GOLF COURSE WILL BE OPEN Dec. 27, 31 and Jan. 3, 2022.



HARNEY SPORTS COMPLEX AND HARNEY SPORTS COMPLEX ANNEX WILL BE OPEN 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2022.



BRUNNER RANGE WILL BE OPEN Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2022.



THE WOMEN OF ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC WOMEN OF THE CHAPEL 2022 KICK OFF is 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Frontier Chapel and 8:45 a.m. Jan. 6 at Pioneer Chapel. For more information, email WOSIPresident@gmail.com.



The School of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills WINTER BREAK GYMNASTIC CAMP is 10-10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2 years (parent and child); 11-11:30 a.m. 2-3 years (parent and child), 1-1:40 p.m. for 4-5 years old, 2-2:40 p.m. for 6-10 years old and 3-3:40 p.m. for 11-14 years old Dec. 28-30. Cost is $30 for youth ages 1-3 and $35 for youth 4-14. For more information or to register, call 684-3207.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP is 9-10 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. To register, call 684-2800.



The NEW YEAR’S EVE BOWLING BASH is 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost includes unlimited bowling, a buffet, prizes and a champagne or sparkling juice toast at midnight. Cost is $50 per person and $35 discount for active duty

and E1-E5 and their families. Payment is required when reserving a spot. To RSVP or for more information, call (913) 651-2195.



The New Parent Support Program LUNCH AND LATCH BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT

CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS registration is now open. Classes are available in guitar, piano and cello at Patch Community Cen-

ter, 320 Pope Ave. Classes are open to children ages 7-17. For more information and to register, call 684-3207.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness is looking for YOUTH BASKETBALL REFEREES for ages 9-10 and 11-12. Candidates must be 18 or older. All

CYS youth sports volunteers must complete mandatory background check and training. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FRONTIER TO GO BBQ orders are accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Frontier Conference Center. Orders placed Monday are for Wednesday pick-up and orders placed Wednesday are for Friday pick-up. Pick-up times are 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. Three packages to choose from, White Ribbon package, cost $55 serves 4, Red Ribbon Package, cost $100 serve 6 and Blue Ribbon Package $135 serves 8. For more information or to place an order, call

684-3825.



The Fort Leavenworth Exchange Mall BARBER SHOP is now open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To make an appointment, call 675-7099. Walk-ins are available.



The STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER SNACK BAR is now open 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.



THE FORT LEAVENWORTH WOMEN OF ST. IGNATIUS BIBLE STUDY is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Frontier Chapel and 9-11 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Chapel.