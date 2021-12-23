Munson Army Health Center WILL CLOSE AT NOON THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY today through Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, 2022.



Munson Army Health Center WILL BE CLOSED Dec. 24 and 31.



Munson Army Health Center HOLIDAY COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS are 8 a.m. to noon today and Dec. 30 at the Frontier Conference Center. This is a first, second and booster dose event. Prizer first and second dose vaccine is available for ages 12

and older and Moderna first and second dose vaccine for 18 and older. Boosters are for ages 18 and older. Must be six months after second dose to receive Pfizer and Moderna

boosters and two months after for Johnson & Johnson booster. This is a walk-in event.



Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER.



BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE is available through www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. No referral needed. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through

the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical informa-

tion and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER PHARMACY LOBBY IS NOW OPEN. Guests check-in at the kiosk to pick up activated prescriptions.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINE INFORMATION AND EVENTS are listed at https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care.



TRICARE covers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL

HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pressure, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C ,Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations Rubella Antibody Testing, Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM FAMILIES SHOULD BE CHECKING EFMP STATUS AND EXPIRATION DATES NOW IN PREPARATION FOR THE SUMMER 2022 PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION (PCS). An EFMP that expires before report date can cause an RFO to be held up until EFMP is updated. Jan.

1 is the earliest available appointment with a provider to update EFMP. There is a 30

day turn around time once a completed DD2792 is returned to the Munson Army Health

Center EFMP office. For more information and to check EFMP status, receive forms

and instructions, call 684-6770.