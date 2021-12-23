Catholic

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Mass, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 25 Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Jan. 2 — Epiphany, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel



Collective Protestant (Liturgical)

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service (combined with Episcopal/Anglican service), 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 26— Combined with Episcopal/Anglican service, 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel



Episcopal-Anglican Service

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve (Holy Eucharist), 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 26 — First Sunday after Christmas (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel



Gospel Service

Dec. 26 — First Sunday after Christmas, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel



Contemporary Protestant

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m., Frontier Chapel



Traditional Protestant

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 8 p.m., Pioneer Chapel



For more information, call 684-2210.