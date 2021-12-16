The BETTER OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE SOLDIERS’ ANGEL TREE will be in the Post Exchange lobby through Dec. 17.



The COMBINED ARMS RESEARCH LIBRARY WILL BE CLOSED Dec. 17-19 for staff training. Electronic resources are available

24/7.



The COMBINED ARMS RESEARCH LIBRARY WILL BE OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and 27-30.



The FRONTIER ARMY MUSEUM WILL BE OPEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and 28-30 and will be closed Dec 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.



The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE LOAN CLOSET has items available for loan up to 10 days. For more information, call 684-2830/2800.



Reminder there is NO DRIVING, WALKING OR BIKING ON CHIEF JOSEPH LOOP near Sherman Army Airfield because of construction. Hunting is prohibited in the area be-yond the levee.



The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now offering DOORDASH for door-to-door meal delivery service on Fort Leavenworth.



The Fort Leavenworth Department of Public Works is conducting a COMMUNITY SURVEY ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE GRANT POOL RECREATIONAL AREA. To

participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/grantpool.



The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends to KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL IF THEY ARE SICK. If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. They include: temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea or vomiting and new onset of severe headache especially with a fever. Check your child for symptoms be-fore they go to school. If your child does have any symptoms listed above, keep them home from school, get them tested for COVID-19 and contact your child’s school and re- port that your child is sick.



Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service members, Army civilians, federal employees, contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense

compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on

every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. Persons under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Additionally, people with a medical condition, mental health condition,

or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment

pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.



The USDB SALES STORE is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.